Vanilla Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $111,864.77 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $111,864.77 and approximately $79,077.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00153409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00090773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00065334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00240853 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042206 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

