Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.44 million.Varex Imaging also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 283,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,502. The stock has a market cap of $779.13 million, a P/E ratio of -34.89, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

