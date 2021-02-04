Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 1,500 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $244,650.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.51. The company had a trading volume of 248,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,872. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day moving average is $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after buying an additional 368,899 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,225,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,338,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,770,000 after buying an additional 93,298 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

