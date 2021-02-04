Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells $357,700.42 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 14,234 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $357,700.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 2,140 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $54,142.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 34,972 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $902,627.32.

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $2,511.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,516 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,268,599.92.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 26,677 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $687,733.06.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $755,404.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,666 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $1,313,665.70.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,079,466.96.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,695,612.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 164,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,684. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 924,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $13,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $5,732,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

