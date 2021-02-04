Veeco Instruments (VECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $966.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

