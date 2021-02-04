Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Shares Up 4.2%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 2,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 52,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a market cap of C$67.04 million and a P/E ratio of -27.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Velocity Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velocity Minerals news, insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,431,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,543,982.40.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VLC)

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

