VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 34.2%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) rose 34.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 12,005,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 5,140,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

In related news, Director George Adams sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,704.75.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

