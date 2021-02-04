Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.70 Million

Brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post sales of $25.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.80 million and the lowest is $25.60 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $77.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $77.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $101.37 million, with estimates ranging from $101.04 million to $101.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERO opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

