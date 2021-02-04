Venus (XVS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.83 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 64.5% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $117.98 million and $30.83 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $14.31 or 0.00038197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,538.02 or 1.00172750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,242,373 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

