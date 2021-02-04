Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNE. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

