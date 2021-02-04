Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Mizuho

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VNE. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Veoneer by 83.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

