Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Verastem by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 5.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.23. 2,746,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,646. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

