VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0624 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $402,720.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,468.73 or 1.00237335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040432 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,443,943 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

