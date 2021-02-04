VeriSign (VRSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $199.15 on Thursday. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.43.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,040,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,579 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

