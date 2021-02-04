Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $17.36 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 50.7% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.36 million and approximately $272,115.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,812.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.46 or 0.04388302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00396420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.01145849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00482856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00409962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00249579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021057 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,585,097 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.