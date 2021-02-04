Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $155,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mirova grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

