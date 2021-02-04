VerusCoin Price Up 49.3% Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $25.76 million and $11,015.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00151605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00088374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065333 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00239737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042271 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,567,157 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

