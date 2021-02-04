Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $451.63

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $451.63 and traded as high as $511.50. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) shares last traded at $500.00, with a volume of 162,706 shares.

VSVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473.71 ($6.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 522.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 451.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

