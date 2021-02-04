Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Cap of $13.70 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 87.8% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00395274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003551 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,271 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

