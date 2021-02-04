Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Sell

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VIAC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

