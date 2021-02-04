Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Up 6.5%

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.72. 244,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 170,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $790.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Viad by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

