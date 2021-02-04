Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Up 6.5%

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.72. 244,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 170,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $790.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.
About Viad (NYSE:VVI)
Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.
Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.