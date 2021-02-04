Viad (VVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.70) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. Viad has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $742.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

