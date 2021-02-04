VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Tops $5.36 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $5.36 million and $1.77 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00065020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01322329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.53 or 0.04771535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

