VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.66 Million

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post $361.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.47 million and the lowest is $339.65 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $237.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $828,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

