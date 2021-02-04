Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.26% of Vicor worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 37.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 185.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 501.78 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $161,724.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,558.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,628,091 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

