Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 24,858 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $158,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $261,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 53.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $709,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 66.7% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

