Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 39,527 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Lululemon Athletica worth $159,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 28,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $332.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

