Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $163,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $539.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $526.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.