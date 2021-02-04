Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.60% of Bandwidth worth $176,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after buying an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,071,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,846.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,473 shares of company stock worth $40,818,100. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $182.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.37 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

