Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Veeva Systems worth $153,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,314,280. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $286.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.28. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

