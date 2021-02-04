Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $139.75 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of Crane worth $139,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth $57,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth $200,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Crane stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

