Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $151.39 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,009 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.43% of Verint Systems worth $151,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 213.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $77.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

