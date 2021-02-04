Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $157.87 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.14% of EMCOR Group worth $157,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

EME opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

