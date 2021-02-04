Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $160.94 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,447 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Freshpet worth $160,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $150.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $153.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

