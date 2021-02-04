Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $163.80 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Carlisle Companies worth $163,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

NYSE:CSL opened at $151.52 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,705.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

