Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.02% of Steven Madden worth $176,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 184.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

