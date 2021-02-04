Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 267,793 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NIKE worth $151,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $138.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.