Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,957,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $164,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.