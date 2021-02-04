Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,243 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of RenaissanceRe worth $156,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

RNR opened at $155.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.97. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

