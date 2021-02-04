Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 866,849 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,849 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Royalty Pharma worth $185,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPRX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

