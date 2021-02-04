Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 93,495 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.86% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $139,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $41,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,143. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

PNFP opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $74.69.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

