Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.04% of Oshkosh worth $178,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,352. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

OSK stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

