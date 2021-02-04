Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $139,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,548,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,717 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $13,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $267.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $284.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.53.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

