Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,004,572 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of The Kroger worth $139,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 11.1% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $18.00 dividend. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 212.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

