Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,227 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,802,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.82% of Devon Energy worth $170,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE DVN opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

