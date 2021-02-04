Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 427,258 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 427,258 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pfizer worth $176,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.