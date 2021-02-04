Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 497,222 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.93% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $142,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 150.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 602,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 589,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 390,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.