Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 514,426 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $166,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $55.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.