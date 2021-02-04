Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 81,041 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,041 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Republic Services worth $154,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after buying an additional 110,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,164,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,157,000 after buying an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

