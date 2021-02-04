Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 682,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Fate Therapeutics worth $159,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $98.24 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

